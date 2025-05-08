Cetera Investment Advisers Has $32.53 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $124.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

