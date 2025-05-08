Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.