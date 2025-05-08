Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.0% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $483.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.11 and its 200-day moving average is $499.34. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

