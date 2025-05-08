Family Management Corp Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 581.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.