Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,888 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $483.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.34. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

