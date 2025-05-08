Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 138,198 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $594,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $551.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

