Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 102 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dunhill Financial LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

