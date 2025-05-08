Cetera Investment Advisers Has $34.94 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $34,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

