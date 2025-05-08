Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as high as C$2.70. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 15,264 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.
