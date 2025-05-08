Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Holdings Lowered by DCVC Opportunity Fund II GP LLC

DCVC Opportunity Fund II GP LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,388,249 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,814,786 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab USA comprises about 76.4% of DCVC Opportunity Fund II GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DCVC Opportunity Fund II GP LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $86,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

