EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

