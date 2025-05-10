Top Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – May 7th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in building or enabling the “metaverse”—an interconnected, immersive virtual world. This includes firms developing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) hardware, 3D gaming engines, social platforms, blockchain-based digital assets and related infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of digital economies and online experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $113.91. 71,244,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,992,440. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,187. Accenture has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.18. 355,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.18. Globant has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

