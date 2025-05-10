Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 64,397 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

