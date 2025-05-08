Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $754,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,828,000 after buying an additional 228,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

