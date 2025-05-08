Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

FLGB opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.73. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

