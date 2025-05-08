iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

