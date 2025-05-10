Best Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 7th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, AT&T, CRH, CDW, and Palo Alto Networks are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that provide voice, data, internet and wireless communication services. Investors in these stocks often look for stable cash flows and dividend yields, as well as metrics like subscriber growth, average revenue per user and capital‐expenditure trends. Their performance is also influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, technological upgrades and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.03. 7,715,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,055,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.89. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. 11,948,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205,681. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $975.08. The company had a trading volume of 611,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,534. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $840.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $969.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 16,046,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,309,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. AT&T has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $91.61. 4,033,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CDW (CDW)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.48. 1,644,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,591. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.26. CDW has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $241.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.21. 1,498,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,854. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.71.

