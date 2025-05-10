Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $138.73 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,553,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 533,346 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 4.8% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $138,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 241,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,438,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,797,000 after buying an additional 162,575 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $102.87 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,497 shares of company stock valued at $31,056,815 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.