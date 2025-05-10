Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $75.52 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $126.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

