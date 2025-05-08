DC Investments Management LLC Purchases 18,083 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 45.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

