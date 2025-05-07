WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.10. 76,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 976% from the average session volume of 7,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

