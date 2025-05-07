Lido Advisors LLC Invests $180,000 in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 67,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BUR opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.70. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

