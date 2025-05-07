Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78,037.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,649,000 after acquiring an additional 781,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,050,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after buying an additional 313,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after buying an additional 290,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. William Blair lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.49. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

