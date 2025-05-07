Lido Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 98,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 275,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 77,299 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 413.04%.
InvenTrust Properties Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
