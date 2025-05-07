Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $57,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

