Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $11.19. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 20,850 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 99,408 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

