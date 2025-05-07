Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $11.19. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 20,850 shares trading hands.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
