Aaron Freidin Sells 41,150 Shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,396,219.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,098.60. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Freidin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of Grail stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. Grail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000.

GRAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Grail in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

