Lido Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $119.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.43. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $98.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 385.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

