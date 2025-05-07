Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its holdings in NIO by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in NIO by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NIO by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 66,321 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.