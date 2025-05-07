Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Mohawk Industries worth $60,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

