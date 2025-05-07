Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of BorgWarner worth $65,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

