Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,031 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after buying an additional 369,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $63,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,893,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.35.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.