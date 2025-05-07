Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,031 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after buying an additional 369,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $63,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,893,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software
In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Paycom Software Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.35.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
