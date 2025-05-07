Lido Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 131,939 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

