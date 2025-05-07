Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 164.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CSWC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.