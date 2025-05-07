Lido Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 357.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innospec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Innospec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $133.71.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,240.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

