Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Black Hills worth $59,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Black Hills by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 373.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.88%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

