Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,762 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 599,637 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

