The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,239,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 64,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 156,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

