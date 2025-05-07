ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. 105,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 294,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

ABVC BioPharma Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,619.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.94%.

Institutional Trading of ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABVC Free Report ) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,968 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 1.11% of ABVC BioPharma worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.