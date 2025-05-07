ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. 105,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 294,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
The stock has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,619.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.94%.
ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.
