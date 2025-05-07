VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.77. 42,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 68,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

VERSES AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

VERSES AI Company Profile

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

