Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 16,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 38,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Rumble Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.