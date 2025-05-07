Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,057 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $120,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.20.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

