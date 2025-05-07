Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter. Rocket Lab USA has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 0.5 %

RKLB stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.