Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,111,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Julian Nebreda acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,889.25. The trade was a 24.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,808.01. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $760.69 million, a PE ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

