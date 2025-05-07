TELUS (TU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.53%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark cut TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.