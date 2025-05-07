Ouster (OUST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ouster to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter.
Ouster Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:OUST opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Ouster has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $16.88.
In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460 in the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
