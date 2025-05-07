Ouster (OUST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ouster to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter.

Ouster Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Ouster has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460 in the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

