Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $465,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 240,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 108,503 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $78.16 and a one year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

