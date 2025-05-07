20,234 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,234 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 345.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PROS by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PROS by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $783.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.06.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PRO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

