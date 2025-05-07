Playtika (PLTK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $699.67 million for the quarter.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

