Playtika (PLTK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $699.67 million for the quarter.
Playtika Stock Performance
PLTK opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playtika
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.