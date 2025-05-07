Cue Biopharma (CUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 156.38% and a negative net margin of 468.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cue Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cue Biopharma Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cue Biopharma
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.